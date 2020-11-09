Stock Alert: American Express Jumps 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Express Co. (AXP) are gaining more than 18 percent or $17.82 in Monday's morning trade at $114.51 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Monday in reaction to upbeat results from a phase 3 study of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), and following Democratic candidate Joe Biden's projected victory in the presidential election. Pfizer and BioNTech said an interim analysis of the results found the vaccine candidate to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior infection.

American Express has traded in a range of $67.00 to $138.13 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.