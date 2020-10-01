Markets
AEL

Stock Alert: American Equity Investment Jumps 43% On Takeover Bid

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL), a provider of life insurance products and services, are surging more than 43 percent or $9.51 in Thursday's morning trade at $31.50.

Thursday, American Equity Investment Life confirmed that it received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company to acquire all outstanding common shares of American Equity for $36.00 per share in cash.

The company said its board is reviewing the proposal, and advised its shareholders to take no action at this time.

American Equity Investment has traded in a range of $9.07 to $34.16 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular