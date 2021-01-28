Stock Alert: American Airlines Jumps 14% After Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) are rising more than 14% Thursday morning after the company reported narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

American Airlines reported fourth-quarter net loss of $2.2 billion, or ($3.81) per share. Loss, on adjusted basis, in the fourth quarter was $2.2 billion, or $3.86 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $4.11 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.0 billion, down 64% year over year. The consensus estimate was for $3.88 billion.

"Compared to the first quarter of 2019, American expects its first-quarter system capacity to be down 45%, with total revenue expected to be down 60 to 65%," the company said. Analysts see revenue decline of 46.9% in the first quarter.

AAL, currently at $18.93, has been trading in the range of $8.25- $30.78 in the last one year.

