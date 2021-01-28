Markets
AAL

Stock Alert: American Airlines Jumps 14% After Results Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) are rising more than 14% Thursday morning after the company reported narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

American Airlines reported fourth-quarter net loss of $2.2 billion, or ($3.81) per share. Loss, on adjusted basis, in the fourth quarter was $2.2 billion, or $3.86 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $4.11 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.0 billion, down 64% year over year. The consensus estimate was for $3.88 billion.

"Compared to the first quarter of 2019, American expects its first-quarter system capacity to be down 45%, with total revenue expected to be down 60 to 65%," the company said. Analysts see revenue decline of 46.9% in the first quarter.

AAL, currently at $18.93, has been trading in the range of $8.25- $30.78 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular