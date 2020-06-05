Stock Alert: American Airlines Climbing 25% As Co. Is To Restore More Flights

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) are surging more than 25% Friday morning, continuing with its upward momentum, with a jump of nearly 80% in the last two days.

On June 4, the airliner said it is planning to restore more flights this summer with more offers and discounts. It is planning to fly more than 55% of its July 2019 domestic capacity in July 2020. Increased demand was seen by the last week of May, American said.

"We're seeing a slow but steady rise in domestic demand. After a careful review of data, we've built a July schedule to match," said Vasu Raja, American's Senior Vice President of Network Strategy. "Our July schedule includes the smallest year-over-year capacity reduction since March. We'll continue to look for prudent opportunities to restore service so our customers can travel whenever and wherever they are ready."

AAL is currently trading at $20.94. It has traded in the range of $8.25- $34.99 in the last 52 weeks.

