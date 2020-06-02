Stock Alert: Ameri Holdings More Than Triples

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH) soared over 225% on Tuesday morning after the company announced that Jay Pharma Inc., the company it is merging into, received a review board's approval for a phase I/II clinical trial of its cannabidiol (CBD) formulation of a treatment for a rare form of brain cancer.

AMRH is currently trading at $4.37, up $3.03 or 226.12%, on the Nasdaq.

AMERI Holdings Tuesday said its proposed amalgamation partner Jay Pharma received institutional review board approval by Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel for a Phase I/II clinical trial investigating its proprietary cannabidiol formulation for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

This open-label, two-arm, study is scheduled to commence following final approval from the Israel Ministry of Health, which is expected this summer.

The study is expected to enroll 40 patients with recurrent or progressive GBM tumors who are currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Half the patients are expected to be treated with Jay Pharma's orally administered synthetic CBD derived from citrus, and half will be treated with CBD in combination with clomiphene, an estrogen binding site inhibitor.

In January, AMERI Holdings announced it entered into an amalgamation agreement with Jay Pharma, a Canadian company dedicated to developing cannabinoid products and combination therapies to address unmet needs in cancer care.

