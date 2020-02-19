Stock Alert: Amedisys Down As Revenues Miss View

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare services provider Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) are losing more than 3% on Wednesday as its quarterly revenue missed the estimates.

The stock gapped down more than 8% today morning and is currently trading at $194.16 AMED has traded in the range of $106.65- $202.76 in the past one year.

Net service revenue increased to $500.7 million compared to $434.4 million last year, but missed average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $511.55 million.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $27.7 million or $0.83 per share compared with $27.5 million or $0.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS of $0.94 beat estimates by $0.01.

For the full-year net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.115 billion to $2.160 billion and adjusted earnings per share is seen in the range of $4.90 to $5.13. Analysts expect earnings of $4.91 on revenues of $2.12 billion for the period.

