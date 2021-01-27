Markets
AMCX

Stock Alert: AMC Networks Touches New High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) touched a new 52-week high of $73 this morning. Currently, the stock is at $63.21, 5% up.

On January 25, the company announced the pricing of its $1 billion of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2029. The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021.

AMC Networks intends to use the proceeds of the offering to redeem the remaining $400 million principal amount of the Company's 4.75% Senior Notes due December 2022 and $600 million principal amount of the Company's 5.00% Senior Notes due April 2024.

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company with a portfolio of brands including AMC, BBC AMERICA which is operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMCX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular