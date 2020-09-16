Markets
AMCX

Stock Alert: AMC Networks Jumps 20% After Announcing Major Stock Buyback; Chairman Dolan Steps Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) are currently up 20% on Wednesday morning. Last day, the TV network and entertainment company announced its Financial Chief Sean Sullivan is leaving to take up a senior role at another company. The company also announced a major stock buyback and said the 93-year-old Charles Dolan will step down as executive chairman.

AMCX is currently trading at $25.02, up $4.25 or 20.46%, on the Nasdaq.

The cable networks operator said it is planning a modified Dutch-auction tender offer and will purchase as much as $250 million of its Class A shares, at a price per Class A Share of not less than $22.50 and not greater than $26.50.

The company also announced that its Executive Chairman Charles Dolan is stepping down from that position to become Chairman Emeritus and that James Dolan has been elected as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"AMC Networks has a strong financial position and the proposed tender offer is a significant expression of strength and the Board's confidence in our company's future," said Josh Sapan, president and chief executive officer.

Meanwhile, Sullivan will remain with AMC Networks through mid-October and the company will appoint an interim CFO or a successor prior to his departure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMCX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular