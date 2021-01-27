Markets
Stock Alert: AMC Entertainment Surges To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of movie theatre operator AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) are skyrocketing more than 235 percent or $11.67 in Wednesday's morning trade at $16.63, after hitting a new 52-week high of $20.35.

AMC Entertainment is among the heavily shorted stocks on Wall Street that have moved up in recent days. Retail individual investors are reportedly pushing the stock higher. On Monday, AMC Entertainment said it successfully raised or signed commitment letters to receive $917 million of new equity and debt capital. The company noted that the increased liquidity should allow it to make it through the coronavirus-impacted winter.

AMC Entertainment has traded in a range of $1.91 to $20.35 in the past 52 weeks.

