(RTTNews) - Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) are surging more than 40% Monday morning after the E-commerce giant Amazon reportedly expressed interest to buy the movie theatre chain.

AMC shares have lost more than 50% in the last 52 weeks. currently, it is trading at $5.98.

