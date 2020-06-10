Markets
AMC

Stock Alert: AMC Entertainment Adds 7% As Theatres Ready To Reopen

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning after the movie theatre operator said it expects to reopen most of its theatres worldwide in July. The company had shuttered them in mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic.

AMC stock hit its all-time low of $1.95 in April and managed to bounce back to the current value of $6.58. It has recorded a 52 wee high of 12.49.

