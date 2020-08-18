Stock Alert: Amazon Trading Up 2%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) are climbing more than 2% Tuesday morning at $3257.64. It has traded in the range of $1,626.03- $3,344.29 in the past 52 weeks.

Amazon today said it is planning to add 3,500 new jobs across six cities in the U.S. The comapny disclosed expansion plans of its tech hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan), Phoenix, and San Diego. Amazon said it intends to invest more than 1.4 billion in these new offices.

"People from all walks of life come to Amazon to develop their career - from recent graduates looking for a place to turn their ideas into high-impact products, to veterans accessing new jobs in cloud computing thanks to our upskilling programs," said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Amazon. "These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools".

