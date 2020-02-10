Stock Alert: Amazon Rises 1.75%

(RTTNews) - Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) are up more than 1% on Monday, currently trading at $2,116.43.

After the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on January 30, the stock has been surging with a gain of 15% in two weeks.

Net income increased to $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter, or $6.47 per share, compared with $3.0 billion, or $6.04 per share, in fourth-quarter 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $4.03.

Net sales in the fourth quarter jumped 21% year-on-year to $87.4 billion

"Prime membership continues to get better for customers year after year. And customers are responding — more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members around the world," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com's CEO Jeff Bezos continues to sell his shares in his company. According to regulatory filings, the world's richest man has sold more than 2 million shares of Amazon In the past week, for more than $4 billion.

