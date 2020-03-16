Stock Alert: Amazon Dips 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) are down more than 5% Monday morning to touch a new low of $1626.03. It had hit a high of $2185.95 in the last 52-weeks.

Yesterday, the company said in blog post that many household items are sold out on high demand during corona outbreak. The company also said it is taking more time to fulfill deliveries as more people are turned to online shopping while corona spreads across the country. Currently the stock is trading down 4.81% or $85.91 at $1,699.09.

