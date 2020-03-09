Stock Alert: Amazon Declines 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) are down more than 3% Monday morning.

U.S. stocks were halted Monday morning after dropping more than 7% on oil market collapse and coronavirus fears.

Today, Reuters reported that the online retailer is planning to sell its automated checkout technology to other retailers.

A new website, inviting others to inquire about the service, dubbed Just Walk Out technology is to be launched today by Amazon.

