Stock Alert: Altimmune Up 10%

(RTTNews) - While there are no particular company-specific news reported today, Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) are currently gaining nearly 10%. ALT is currently trading at $13.25, up $1.16 or 9.59%, on the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, US stocks opened higher on Monday driven by news of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a few multi-billion dollar deals in technology industry.

Altimmune's investigational therapeutic program for COVID-19 is T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulator for the treatment of outpatients with early COVID-19.

The company is also developing a vaccine for COVID-19 by the name AdCOVID, which is under preclinical studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

