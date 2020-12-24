Stock Alert: Altimmune Loses 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage bio pharmaceutical company Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) are down more than 6% Thursday morning after the company said that the FDA has issued a clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.

The regulator asked the company for some protocol changes and also sought additional data on AdCOVID's chemistry, manufacturing and controls.

Altimmune said it has responded to the Agency's clinical hold letter received on December 22, 2020, does not see a significant impact on the overall clinical development timeline as the Company has agreed to each of the FDA's requests.

ALT, currently at $11.75, has been trading in the range of $1.60- $35.1 in the last one year.

