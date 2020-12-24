Markets
ALT

Stock Alert: Altimmune Loses 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage bio pharmaceutical company Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) are down more than 6% Thursday morning after the company said that the FDA has issued a clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.

The regulator asked the company for some protocol changes and also sought additional data on AdCOVID's chemistry, manufacturing and controls.

Altimmune said it has responded to the Agency's clinical hold letter received on December 22, 2020, does not see a significant impact on the overall clinical development timeline as the Company has agreed to each of the FDA's requests.

ALT, currently at $11.75, has been trading in the range of $1.60- $35.1 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular