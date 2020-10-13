Stock Alert: Altimmune Jumps 19%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) are gaining more than 19 percent or $2.43 in Tuesday's morning trade at $15.03.

Monday, Altimmune pre-published a comprehensive preclinical evaluation of its single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID. The studies were conducted as part of Altimmune's ongoing collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham or UAB.

Altimmune said that a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID given to two strains of mice uniquely stimulated three key immune components: serum neutralizing antibody, T cell responses, and mucosal immunity in the respiratory tract. The company noted that nasal mucosal immunity may be the critical factor in driving sterilizing immunity and preventing further spread of the virus by vaccinated individuals.

Altimmune expects to file an IND with the FDA and commence a phase I safety and immunogenicity trial of AdCOVID in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Altimmune has traded in a range of $1.51 to $35.10 in the past 52 weeks.

