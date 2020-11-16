Stock Alert: Altimmune Down 9%

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Monday morning, as the stock is in search of new support.

Currently, the shares are at $9.16, down 9.58 percent from its previous close of $10.13. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.51 to $35.10 on average volume of 1,646,232. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company stock had closed below 8.00 on November 9 on more than average volume.

The company had said that the Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity trial of AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is expected this quarter.

