Stock Alert: Alteryx Jumps 27% On Raised Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of data analytics software company Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) are up more than 27% Tuesday morning after the company raised its third-quarter revenue outlook.

Alteryx currently expects revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $126.0 million to $128.0 million up form the previously issued guidance of $111.0 million to $115.0 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $114.68 million.

The company also said Mark Anderson, a board member of Alteryx, is succeeding Dean Stoecker, the company's co-founder, Chairman, and current Chief Executive Officer, as Alteryx's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Alteryx stock is currently trading at $145.70. It has been trading in the range of $75.17- $185.75 in the past 52 weeks.

