Markets
AYX

Stock Alert: Alteryx Jumps 27% On Raised Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of data analytics software company Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) are up more than 27% Tuesday morning after the company raised its third-quarter revenue outlook.

Alteryx currently expects revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $126.0 million to $128.0 million up form the previously issued guidance of $111.0 million to $115.0 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $114.68 million.

The company also said Mark Anderson, a board member of Alteryx, is succeeding Dean Stoecker, the company's co-founder, Chairman, and current Chief Executive Officer, as Alteryx's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Alteryx stock is currently trading at $145.70. It has been trading in the range of $75.17- $185.75 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AYX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular