Stock Alert: Alterity Therapeutics Surges To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) are gaining almost 144 percent or $1.94 in Tuesday's morning trade at $3.29, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $3.84.

Monday, Alterity Therapeutics said that new clinical and experimental pharmacology data for its lead drug candidate ATH434 has been selected for presentation at the 2020 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS 2020) and the American Neurological Association's 2020 Annual Meeting (ANA 2020).

ATH434 is being developed for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy or MSA, a Parkinsonian disorder, and has been successfully studied in a phase I study for MSA.

Alterity Therapeutics said that new data from an experiment testing of ATH434 in an animal model of MSA independently confirmed and extended previous findings demonstrating that ATH434 reduces a-synuclein pathology, preserves neurons, and improves motor performance. The data will be presented at ANA 2020.

Alterity Therapeutics has traded in a range of $0.28 to $3.84 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.