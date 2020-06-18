Stock Alert: Alpine Immune Jumps 100% After Inking Deal With AbbVie

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) more-than-doubled on Thursday morning. The company signed a deal with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) for the development and commercialization of ALPN-101.

ALPN is currently trading at $10.01, up $5.14 or 105.54%, on the Nasdaq. Alpine Immune Sciences has granted AbbVie option to license worldwide rights to ALPN-101, a phase 2-ready, first-in-class dual CD28/ICOS costimulation antagonist, as part of AbbVie's efforts to develop novel therapies in Immunology.

Alpine will receive $60 million in an upfront cash payment and up to $805 million as milestone payment.

Alpine Immune Sciences will also conduct a phase 2 study in systemic lupus erythematosus during the option period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.