Stock Alert: Alphatec Jumps On Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical device company Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) are surging more than 30% Thursday morning after the company announced third-quarter preliminary revenue, 40% up from last year.
The stock touched a new high of $9.45 this morning.
The company said it expects revenue in the third quarter to be in the range of $40.7 million to $41.1 million, a growth of 41% to 43% from last year. On average 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.
Alphatec expects to announce third-quarter results on November 5.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryATEC
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss