Stock Alert: Alphatec Jumps On Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical device company Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) are surging more than 30% Thursday morning after the company announced third-quarter preliminary revenue, 40% up from last year.

The stock touched a new high of $9.45 this morning.

The company said it expects revenue in the third quarter to be in the range of $40.7 million to $41.1 million, a growth of 41% to 43% from last year. On average 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.

Alphatec expects to announce third-quarter results on November 5.

