Stock Alert: Allied Healthcare Products Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) are rising more than 7 percent or $0.42 in Friday's morning trade at $6.05 despite no company-centric news that could move the stock.

U.S. stocks are lower on Friday following news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The news comes just a month before Election Day and is likely to generate additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election. Adding to the negative sentiment, the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of September.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Allied Healthcare Products is a maker of respiratory care and anesthesia products for use in the health care industry.

Allied Healthcare has traded in a range of $0.92 to $45.00 in the past 52 weeks.

