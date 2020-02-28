Stock Alert: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) touched a 52-week high of $17.95 on Feb. 27, and closed Thursday's trading session at $15.52, up $11.84 or 321.74%. The stock has been trading between $0.92 and $17.95 in the past one year. Trading volume jumped to 11.5 million versus an average volume of 625K shares.

The St. Louis, Missouri-based company manufactures medical gas construction equipment, respiratory therapy equipment, home healthcare products, and emergency medical supplies.

