Stock Alert: Allied Esports Entertainment Surges

(RTTNews) - Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (AESE) shares are surging on Monday morning as its virtual live services are performing exceptionally well at the time of worldwide lockdown. The shares are currently at $4.73, up 92 percent from its previous close of $2.45.

The stock of the global esports entertainment venture has been trading without many fluctuations, however, it spiked since May 29, crossing a 200-day moving average. The company has recently introduced a live series under its virtual platform 'Esportstudio.' Its two brands, Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour or WPT have a presence across 150 countries and territories.

