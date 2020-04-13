Stock Alert: Alliance Data Systems Loses 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) are losing almost 8 percent in Monday's trading at $35.51 despite the absence of any stock-specific news. The stock has traded in a range of $20.51 to $172.74 in the past 52 weeks.

Alliance Data is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other regions.

On Monday, U.S. stocks are lower amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and following the strong gains last week. The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. reached a record high of more than 2,000 on Friday.

In January, Alliance Data reported a profit for the fourth quarter that declined from the year-ago period, while revenues were flat with the prior year.

Alliance Data will host a conference call on April 23, 2020, to discuss its first-quarter 2020 results.

