Stock Alert: Allegheny Technologies Up 8% On Strong Results, Upbeat Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) are currently up 8% after the specialty metals company's fourth-quarter results trounced Wall Street analysts' estimates. The company also sees a strong first-quarter earnings despite aerospace industry challenges.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based company's is currently trading at $18.28, up $1.19 or 6.96%. The stock is still down about 40% compared to a year ago price.

Allegheny's fourth-quarter profit rose to $56.5 million, or $0.41 per share from $41.1 million or $0.30 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $50.2 million or $0.36 per share for the period, but beat Thomson Reuters-polled analysts' estimate of $0.32 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter slipped 1.9% to $1.02 billion from $1.04 billion last year, but still came above analysts expectation of $994.42 million.

Commenting on the results, CEO Robert Wetherbee said, "The team executed well in the fourth quarter, delivering solid results in both operating segments, and successfully capping a challenging year buffeted by industry, supply chain and regulatory headwinds."

Wetherbee said the company expects to increase its first-quarter earnings year-over-year on a like-tax basis despite aerospace industry challenges. Analysts currently expect earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

"We are proactively managing our cost structure and will be opportunistic with our capacity to minimize the negative financial impacts from the 737 MAX production stoppage," Wetherbee added.

