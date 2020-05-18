Stock Alert: Align Technology Rises 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) are climbing more than 12% Monday. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

The US stocks are rising on the positive news about vaccine development and also the optimism expressed by the Federal chief that the American economy may start recovering this year.

Align Technology, that makes Invisalign dental aligners was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic as dentists are one of the most at-risk group of people. The stock has come up more than 80% from its 52 week low of $127.88 hit mid-March.

ALGN has recorded a 52 week high of 330.72 in May last year. It is currently trading at $231.08.

