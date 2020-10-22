Stock Alert: Align Technology Jumps 35% On Quarterly Results

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of medical device company Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) are surging more than 35% Thursday morning following better-than-expected third-quarter results. The stock touched a new high of $457.22 this morning.

Align Technology reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share in the third quarter compared with $1.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.54 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were $734.1 million, up 20.9% year-over-year. The consensus estimate was for $514.4 million.

