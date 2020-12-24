Stock Alert: Alibaba Group Slides On Antitrust Probe

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) shares are sliding on Thursday morning trade as China's market watchdog has initiated a probe into Alibaba over alleged anti-competition practices at its e-commerce arm.

The State Administration for Market Regulation has issued the notification as per the Anti-Monopoly Law.

Currently, the shares are at 224.15, down 12.50 percent from its previous close of $256.18 on a volume of 23,600,107. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $169.95 to $319.32 on average volume of 17,925,582.

Alibaba's shares are down more than 8 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

