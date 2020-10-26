Markets
Stock Alert: Alibaba Group Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) reached a 52-week high of $315.46 Monday morning, and are currently trading at $311.52, up $1.60 or 0.52% in the regular session. Trading volume is rising over 2.98 million versus an average volume of 12.8 million shares.

Alibaba said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with BMW for strategic partnership in Beijing. According to the MoU, Alibaba and BMW would jointly launch the first online sales and services businesses engaging dealers among premium auto brands, to create a seamless end-to-end online-to-offline digital experience.

