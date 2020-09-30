Markets
BABA

Stock Alert: Alibaba Group Advances 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) are climbing more than 4% Wednesday morning at $298.98, nearing its 52-week high of $299.

Alibaba's cloud business is expected to be profitable, for the first time, in the current fiscal year, said finance chief Maggie Wu during a virtual investor day event on Wednesday.

The company's fiscal year starts in April and ends on March 31, 2021.

Cloud computing has been one of the fastest-growing sectors of the company with revenue growth of 58.5% to $1.75 billion in the June quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular