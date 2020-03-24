Stock Alert: Alibaba Climbs On SoftBank Decision

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are rising as SoftBank Group Corp. announced a plan to sell about $14 billion of shares in Alibaba Group.

BABA is currently at $182.10, up 3.27 percent from its previous close of $176.34.

The shares of the Chinese multinational technology company have been on a decline since the second week of February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

