Markets
ALXN

Stock Alert: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Jumps 30% On AstraZeneca Takeover

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) are currently surging over 30% after AstraZeneca agreed to acquire the company.

ALXN is currently trading at $157.77, up $36.79 or 30.41%, on the Nasdaq.

AstraZeneca will pay around $175 per share for Alexion, through a combination of cash and shares, valuing the Boston-based group at $39 billion. This represents about 45% premium to Alexion's Friday closing price.

Alexion shareholders will own around 15% of AstraZeneca's outstanding shares when the deal closes in the third quarter of next year.

Alexion lifted its 2020 revenue guidance in October, and set a 2025 target of between $9 billion and $10 billion in annual sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALXN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular