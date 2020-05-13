Stock Alert: Alcon Shares Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of eye care products company Alcon Inc. (ALC) are rising as it reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter, on higher revenues. The shares are currently at $57.17, up 7.45 percent from its previous close of $53.20. For the first quarter, the company reported net loss of $57 million or $0.12 per share, lesser than $109 million, or $0.22 per share loss last year. Net sales for the first quarter improved to $1.82 billion, from $1.78 billion in the prior year. Alcon did not provide its outlook for the full-year results citing uncertainty caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

