Stock Alert: Alcon Inc. (ALC) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alcon Inc. (ALC) touched a 52-week high of $64.45 today, after the company reported higher Q4 sales and issued optimistic outlook for fiscal 2020. The stock has been trading between $53.78 and $64.45 in the past one year.

The company's Q4 net sales and other revenues increased to $1.91 billion from $1.79 billion generated a year ago. However, net loss widened to $91 million or $0.19 per share from the previous year's loss of $73 million or $0.15 per share.

For fiscal 2020, Alcon expects worldwide net sales growth for the full year 2020 of 5% - 6% on a constant currency basis, core operating margin of 17.5% - 18.5%, and core effective tax rate of 19.5% - 21.5%. Full year core earnings per share is expected to range between $1.95 and $2.05. Thirteen Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $2.01 per share for 2020. For fiscal 2019, the company reported core EPS of $1.89.

