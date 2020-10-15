Markets
Stock Alert: Alcoa Slips 10% On Q4 Outlook

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Alcoa Corp. (AA) are losing almost 10 percent or $1.30 in Thursday's morning trade at $11.70 after the aluminum producer gave a soft outlook for the fourth quarter, even as its third-quarter loss came in narrower than analysts' estimates and revenue trumped expectations.

Wednesday, Alcoa reported third-quarter net loss of $49 million or $0.26 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $221 million or $1.19 per share. Adjusted loss was $1.17 per share, compared to loss of $0.44 per share a year ago. Revenues declined to $2.37 billion from $2.57 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for loss of $1.38 per share on revenues of $2.23 billion.

For the fourth quarter, Alcoa expects flat sequential quarterly results in the Bauxite segment, lower sequential quarterly results In the Alumina segment, and a sequential decline in the Aluminum segment.

Alcoa has traded in a range of $5.16 to $23.47 in the past 52 weeks.

