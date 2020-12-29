Stock Alert: Albertsons Companies Touches New 52-week High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), a food and drug retailer, are rising more than 3 percent or $0.59 in Tuesday's morning trade at $16.57, after hitting a new 52-week high of $16.73.

Tuesday, Albertsons said it will release its third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter on revenues of $15.32 billion.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Tuesday after touching fresh all-time highs in reaction to news that the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a measure increasing the size of stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600.

Albertsons has traded in a range of $12.91 to $16.73 in the past 52 weeks.

