Stock Alert: Akers Biosciences Up 60%; Progress In COVID-19 Vaccine Development

(RTTNews) - Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) are currently surging nearly 60% on Monday morning after the biotech company announced progress in its vaccine development for COVID-19.

AKER is currently trading at $3.00, up $1.10 or 57.89%, on the Nasdaq.

The company said it that its collaboration with Premas Biotech has successfully completed the milestone of obtaining clones of all three coronavirus antigens, which they have selected for their vaccine candidate.

The clone development process has four primary steps including first, the design and synthesis of the genes; second, the selection of the right host; third, the insertion of the gene into the host; and fourth, the verification that the clone has the right gene, and all characteristics are correct.

Prabuddha Kundu, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Premas Biotech, commented, "We believe that our ability to clone all three of these antigens will differentiate our vaccine candidate from others. Specifically, the surface of a virus is what the immune systems sees, and importantly has a multitude of proteins."

