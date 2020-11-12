Stock Alert: Akers Biosciences Soars 40% On Merger Deal With MyMD Pharma

(RTTNews) - Shares of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) are currently spiking over 40% after announcing a merger deal with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AKER is trading at $2.43, up $0.71 or 41.28%, on the Nasdaq.

Akers' shareholders will own around 20% of the combined company, while MyMD's shareholders will own around 80%. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Following the deal, the two companies will develop and sell MyMD's novel immunotherapy pipeline assets, including MYMD-1, a first-in-class drug being developed to treat autoimmune and age-related diseases.

MyMD intends to also continue to develop its second asset, SUPERA-1R, a drug platform based on a patent-protected, synthetic derivative of cannabidiol that seeks to target key cannabinoid receptor.

