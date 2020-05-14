Stock Alert: Akers Biosciences Jumps 22%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) are currently up 22% after the company said it has successfully completed its vaccine prototype for coronavirus.

AKER is currently trading at $4.31, up $0.78 or 22.10%, on the Nasdaq.

Akers Biosciences, a developer of rapid health information technologies, Thursday announced that Premas Biotech, its partner in the development of a vaccine candidate that is seeking to address the COVID-19 pandemic, has successfully completed its vaccine prototype.

Premas obtained transmission electron microscopic images of the recombinant virus like particle assembled in yeast during the past week which marks a significant milestone and is believed by Premas to be one of the first in the world for VLP of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Prabuddha Kundu, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Premas Biotech, commented, "We are delighted to announce the three protein VLP formation as confirmed from the TEM images and other orthogonal analysis that have captured the distinct structural features of the VLP. The vaccine candidate is based on the three COVID-19 proteins; Spike, Envelope and Membrane."

