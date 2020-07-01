Stock Alert: Akero Therapeutics Up 31%

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) shares are rising on Wednesday as it reported a positive result in its phase 2a balanced study of efruxifermix in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. One stage improvement in fibrosis in liver was achieved in 48 percent of the patients and at least a two-stage improvement in fibrosis was achieved in 28 percent of the patients. The shares are currently at $32.70, up 31.22 percent from its previous close of $24.92. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.78-35.20 on average volume of 203,642.

