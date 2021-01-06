Stock Alert: Akerna Jumps 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Akerna Corp. (KERN) are currently gaining over 25% after the company said MJ Analytics, a cannabis data analytics platform, has generated "six figure sales."

KERN is currently trading at $4.41, up $0.94 or 27.09%, on the Nasdaq.

Within less than 90 days of launching MJ Analytics, the platform has generated a six figure increase in sales and helped clients reduce manual reporting workflows by 90% through the use of scheduled reports, Akerna said in a statement.

The company said it signed up 40 clients for Premium Analytics, through either a trial or paid subscription.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.