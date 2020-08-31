Stock Alert: Akcea Therapeutics Soars 60%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) surged 60% on Monday after Ionis Pharmaceuticals agreed to buy remaining stake in Akcea for $500 million..

AKCA is currently trading at $18.25, up $6.87 or 60.37%, on the Nasdaq.

Ionis will buy the remaining stake in Akcea, about 24%, for $18.15 per share in cash. The deal has received approval from both the Ionis and Akcea Boards of Directors. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

