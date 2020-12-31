Stock Alert: AirNet Technology Jumps 65%

(RTTNews) - Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) are currently gaining over 65% despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

ANTE is currently trading at $2.73, up $1.07 or 64.46%, on the Nasdaq.

AirNet Technology operates out-of-home advertising platforms in China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Last month, AirNet Technology, formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc., revealed that it must restore compliance with the minimum share ownership requirement by November 25, 2020, to continue listing on Nasdaq.

