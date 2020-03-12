Markets
AYR

Stock Alert: Aircastle Edges Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aircastle Ltd (AYR) are sliding nearly more than 2 percent on Thursday following the US market crash on Thursday morning. The trading was halted for about 15 minutes after S&P 500 shed 7%.

Further, the global aircraft leasing company has been feeling the heat of coronavirus outbreak in almost all the continents amid ban on air travel by many countries. Currently AYR is trading $30.90, down 2.32 percent from its previous close of $31.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AYR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular