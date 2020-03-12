Stock Alert: Aircastle Edges Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aircastle Ltd (AYR) are sliding nearly more than 2 percent on Thursday following the US market crash on Thursday morning. The trading was halted for about 15 minutes after S&P 500 shed 7%.

Further, the global aircraft leasing company has been feeling the heat of coronavirus outbreak in almost all the continents amid ban on air travel by many countries. Currently AYR is trading $30.90, down 2.32 percent from its previous close of $31.63.

