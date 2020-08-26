Stock Alert: Agora Up 10% On Customer Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of Agora Inc. (API) are gaining nearly 10% on Wednesday morning after the company announced a sharp rise in the number of customers for the second quarter.

API is currently trading at $48.41, up $4.22 or 9.55%, on the Nasdaq.

Agora, a real-time engagement API provider, said the customer growth is driven by increased demand for real-time engagement technology.

Agora grew its customer base by 85.5 percent year-over-year as of June 2020, and it serves customers in more than 100 countries around the world through more than 10,000 active applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.