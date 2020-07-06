Stock Alert: Agora Spikes 13%

(RTTNews) - Agora, Inc. (API) shares are gaining more than 16 percent on Monday morning trading, continuing its momentum after the debut as a public company on June 26. The shares are currently at $64.05, up 13.38 percent from its previous close of $56.49.

The real-time engagement API provider's public offering of American Depository Shares at a price of $20, was closed on June 20. The shares closed on the debut day at $50.50 and continued its momentum.

Earlier, the company has reported first-quarter net loss of $3.4 million, wider than net loss of $2.5 million in the prior year.

