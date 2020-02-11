Stock Alert: Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) continue to hit new highs as the Company gears up for a major regulatory catalyst this week.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, an investigational combined hormonal contraceptive patch, which won the overwhelming support of the FDA panel last October, now awaits the final decision on February 16, 2020.

The FDA usually abides by its panel's recommendations although it is not mandatory to do so.

Twirla is a once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch that contains the active ingredients ethinyl estradiol (EE), a type of estrogen, and levonorgestrel (LNG), a type of progestin.

Agile Therapeutics has been pursuing FDA approval for Twirla since 2012, and it has been rejected twice - the first time it was denied approval was in February 2013 and the second was in December 2017.

In a bid to support its commercialization plans for Twirla, Agile Therapeutics, earlier this week, entered into a senior secured term loan credit facility with Perceptive Advisors to secure up to $35 million through term loans in three tranches.

Will Twirla make it to the finish line this time?

AGRX has traded in a range of $0.35 to $4.64 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $4.40, up 9.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.